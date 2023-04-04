Home Entertainment Malayalam

Meera Jasmine’s next film titled 'Queen Elizabeth'

We had recently reported about Meera Jasmine and Narain starring in M Padmakumar's next.

Published: 04th April 2023

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

We had recently reported about Meera Jasmine and Narain starring in M Padmakumar’s next. Titled Queen Elizabeth, the film got launched on Monday in Kochi with a pooja and switch-on ceremony. The makers also shared a first look featuring a stylish-looking Meera Jasmine.

Queen Elizabeth is scripted by Arjun T Sathyan, who wrote the story of Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu and the screenplay for the recently-released film, Santhosham. Speaking about the film, Arjun says, “It’s a light-hearted entertainer set in an urban backdrop. I would like to call it a middle-aged rom-com that has a satirical tone.” 

The film marks the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain after a long gap. The two have acted together as couples in Achuvinte Amma, Ore Kadal, and Minnaminnikoottam. Queen Elizabeth also stars Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol and Chitra Nair. The film has Jithu Damodar as the cinematographer, Ranjin Raj as the music director and Akhilesh Mohan as the editor.

Produced by director M Padmakumar along with Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat, the film has been planned to be shot in Kochi, Kuttikanam and Coimbatore.

