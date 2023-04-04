Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Pookkaalam' censored, to be out on April 8 

The upcoming film Pookkaalam has been censored with a U certificate. With that, the makers have confirmed April 8 as the release date.

By Express News Service

The upcoming film Pookkaalam has been censored with a U certificate. With that, the makers have confirmed April 8 as the release date. Written and directed by Aanandam-fame Ganesh Raj, the film stars Vijayaraghavan and KPAC Leela as the leads. Vijayaraghavan plays a 100-year-old role in the film. 

Pookkaalam also features an ensemble cast, including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Roshan Mathew, Abu Salim, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sarath Sabha, and Sarasa Balusserry. Honey Rose, Ranjini Haridas, and late actor Kochu Preman will also be seen making cameo appearances.

Produced by Vinod Shornur and Thomas Thiruvalla, the technical team of Pookkaalam consists of Anend C Chandran as the cinematographer, Sachin Warrier as the music director and Midhun Murali as the editor. 

