Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suraj’s 'Madanolsavam' gets trailer; a crime-comedy?

The actor plays a character named Madanan, an ordinary guy who seems to accidentally get caught in a web of crimes.

Published: 04th April 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madanolsavam

Madanolsavam

By Express News Service

The trailer of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s new film Madanolsavam was released by the makers on Monday. From the trailer, it looks like a crime-comedy in which Suraj is playing a full-length comedy role after a long time. The actor plays a character named Madanan, an ordinary guy who seems to accidentally get caught in a web of crimes.

Madanolsavam is directed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, a former associate of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. The latter is scripting the film based on a novel by E Santhosh Kumar. Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Bhama Arun, PP Kunhikrishnan, Ranji Kankol, Rajesh Azheekodan, Jewel Sidhique, Swathidas Prabhu, and Sumesh Chandran also star in the film.

Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan in charge of the edits. Christo Xavier is the music director, while filmmaker Jay K works as the creative producer. Madanolsavam, backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films, is scheduled for Vishu release on April 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madanolsavam Suraj Venjaramoodu
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp