Suraj’s 'Madanolsavam' gets trailer; a crime-comedy?

By Express News Service

The trailer of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s new film Madanolsavam was released by the makers on Monday. From the trailer, it looks like a crime-comedy in which Suraj is playing a full-length comedy role after a long time. The actor plays a character named Madanan, an ordinary guy who seems to accidentally get caught in a web of crimes.

Madanolsavam is directed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, a former associate of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. The latter is scripting the film based on a novel by E Santhosh Kumar. Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Bhama Arun, PP Kunhikrishnan, Ranji Kankol, Rajesh Azheekodan, Jewel Sidhique, Swathidas Prabhu, and Sumesh Chandran also star in the film.

Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan in charge of the edits. Christo Xavier is the music director, while filmmaker Jay K works as the creative producer. Madanolsavam, backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films, is scheduled for Vishu release on April 14.

The trailer of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s new film Madanolsavam was released by the makers on Monday. From the trailer, it looks like a crime-comedy in which Suraj is playing a full-length comedy role after a long time. The actor plays a character named Madanan, an ordinary guy who seems to accidentally get caught in a web of crimes. Madanolsavam is directed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, a former associate of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. The latter is scripting the film based on a novel by E Santhosh Kumar. Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Bhama Arun, PP Kunhikrishnan, Ranji Kankol, Rajesh Azheekodan, Jewel Sidhique, Swathidas Prabhu, and Sumesh Chandran also star in the film. Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan in charge of the edits. Christo Xavier is the music director, while filmmaker Jay K works as the creative producer. Madanolsavam, backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films, is scheduled for Vishu release on April 14. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });