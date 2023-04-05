'19(1)(a)' to be screened at 45th Moscow International Film Festival

By Express News Service

Debutant director Indhu VS' 19(1)(a) has been selected for screening at the 45th Moscow International Film Festival. The film is selected under the out-of-competition segment.

Earlier at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), it won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film. Indhu VS also bagged the FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut Director in Malayalam.

19(1)(a) is a political film loosely inspired by the tragic death of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Vijay Sethupathi, in his first full-fledged role in a Malayalam film, plays a revolutionary writer named Gauri Shankar. Nithya Menen essays the lead role of an ordinary woman who gets inspired by Gauri's writings. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bhagath Manuel, Arya Salim and Indrans also star in the film.

19(1)(a) released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in July 2022.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

