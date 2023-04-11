Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s next titled Bazooka

Mammootty to joins hands with the debutant director Deeno Dennis for an upcoming Malayalam film Bazooka. Deeno is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis.

The first-look poster showcases a calm man clad in a black suit (who seems like Mammotty), holding a gun in his hand, standing surrounded by four people whose laser guns are aimed at him. 

Bazooka also features Shine Tom Chacko and Gautham Menon in significant roles. The shooting of the film will begin at the end of this month.

Billed as a mind game thriller, Bazooka is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham, Vikram Mehra and Sidharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Theatre of Dreams and Saregama’s Yoodlee Films. Technical crew comprises cinematography by Nimish Ravi, who also shot Mammootty’s Rorshach, and editing by  Nishad Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher, is currently filming for Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad. His other upcoming outings include  Kaathal, directed by Jeo Baby and Telugu film Agent.

