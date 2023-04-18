First look of Fahadh Faasil’s multilingual film 'Dhoomam' out

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Dhoomam, the upcoming film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The upcoming film is helmed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar and backed by Hombale Films, the production house that bankrolled the KGF films and Kantara.

Billed as a multilingual in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, Dhoomam also stars Roshan Mathew Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth in pivotal roles.

“It is a story that takes place in different timelines, and it is unlike anything we have seen before,” Roshan Mathew had earlier revealed to Express.

There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark.



Dhoomam First look. pic.twitter.com/Ef0WQXAafc — Pawan Kumar (@pawanfilms) April 17, 2023

The first look poster of Dhoomam, the upcoming film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The upcoming film is helmed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar and backed by Hombale Films, the production house that bankrolled the KGF films and Kantara. Billed as a multilingual in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, Dhoomam also stars Roshan Mathew Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth in pivotal roles. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is a story that takes place in different timelines, and it is unlike anything we have seen before,” Roshan Mathew had earlier revealed to Express. There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Dhoomam First look. pic.twitter.com/Ef0WQXAafc — Pawan Kumar (@pawanfilms) April 17, 2023