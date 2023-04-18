Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Fahadh Faasil’s multilingual film 'Dhoomam' out

Billed as a multilingual in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, Dhoomam also stars Roshan Mathew Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth in pivotal roles. 

Published: 18th April 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

'Dhoomam' poster.

'Dhoomam' poster.

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Dhoomam, the upcoming film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The upcoming film is helmed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar and backed by Hombale Films, the production house that bankrolled the KGF films and Kantara. 

Billed as a multilingual in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, Dhoomam also stars Roshan Mathew Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth in pivotal roles. 

“It is a story that takes place in different timelines, and it is unlike anything we have seen before,” Roshan Mathew had earlier revealed to Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoomam Fahadh Faasil Hombale Films
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp