Malayalam cinema treats fans with a feast of announcements

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

According to the Malayalam calendar, Vishu marks the dawn of a new year. It’s a festival synonymous with hope and happiness. The Malayalam film industry, which is going through a rut with just one box office success this year, will also hope for better days ahead as some major announcements were made during this festive season.

The biggest of them all was unveiling the first look of the hugely-anticipated Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, Malaikottai Valiban. The poster, which features a roaring Mohanlal pulling the dadung rope with all his might, is a huge hit among the fans. His look and attire reaffirm he is playing a wrestler from the pre-Independence era. Ever since the project’s announcement, there has been massive hype around it, which is majorly due to the fact that the maverick filmmaker and superstar are collaborating for the first time.

Another exciting announcement on Vishu day was about Garudan, a crime-thriller starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon. Midhun Manuel Thomas is scripting the film, and debutant Arun Varma is directing it. The fact that the two stars, who have acted together in several memorable films in the past, are reuniting after a decade-long gap has heightened the expectations among many.

Speaking of reunions, the Porinju Mariam Jose team of filmmaker Joshiy and actors Joju George, Chemban Vinod and Nyla Usha are coming together for a new film titled Antony. Kalyani Priyadarshan also stars in the film, scripted by Rajesh Varma. Another reunion on the cards is Vineeth Sreenivasan getting back with Aravindante Athidhikal director M Mohanan.

Their new film, Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam, is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi. Produced by Maha Subair’s banner Varnachithra, the film will go on floors in July.

