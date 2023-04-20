Back in the mainstream 

Sajin Shrijith By

As an entertainment journalist, one question that often runs through my head is why most media portals often tend to overlook underappreciated actors with strong potential who have been fortunate enough to be in projects undertaken by notable productions and instead give space to the undeserving ones who make the news for their absurd publicity gimmicks. Nithin George, who made his feature debut with the Tovino Thomas-starrer Luca, belongs to the former camp. One can safely say that the actor’s appearance in filmmaker Krishnendu Kalesh’s Kerala State award-winning films Karinchathan (short feature) and Prappeda (feature-length) and sound designer-turned-director Nithin Lukose’s Anurag Kashyap-backed production Paka, qualify as impressive testaments to his talent.

Nithin is back in his first mainstream feature since Luca, titled Nalla Nilavulla Rathri, helmed by debutant Murphy Devasy. The first promo song from the film, Thannaro Thannaro, has already fetched considerable attention online owing to its infectiously lighthearted vibe. Nithin, who joins a principal cast that includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, Baburaj, Rony, Ganapathi, and Sajin Cherukayil, can be found shaking a leg alongside others in the song. “Those who know me well are aware that I’m very much into dancing and performing on the stage,” he laughs.

But don’t let the promos fool you. This is not another Romancham-style comedy. According to Nithin, Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is a thriller centered on a group of 40-something college mates-turned-business partners grappling with an unforeseen conflict. “Each character in the movie has a distinct personality, and they all get a considerable amount of attention despite the difference in their screen space,” says Nithin, who was cast in the film by director Murphy Devasy and producer Sandras Thomas on the strength of his performance in Paka. “When you get such an opportunity, you feel validated because someone noticed your potential for doing different things. And you feel more comfortable when you know that you are getting to work in an environment where you can make a significant contribution.”

Nithin is realistic when it comes to expectations. He is wary of getting his hopes up and prefers to patiently bide his time before being called for another project. He is aware that it takes time for an actor like him to get recognised, considering the calibre of projects he undertakes. “Even if it’s a situation where I’m getting a role so late, I try to ensure that what I’m doing is different, be it my performance or appearance, even if the chances of them getting noticed are less. My thought process isn’t that of someone who would do everything that comes their way when going through an ambitious phase—although I would be happy if I’m approached with characters daily. As of now, I don’t have any other projects in front of me.”

I would be remiss if I did not ask Nithin about Prappeda (Hawk’s Muffin), a Tarkovsky-esque multi-genre experimental feature, the kind of which hasn’t been attempted in Malayalam cinema before. Despite its debate-worthy quality and garnering a Best Director trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards, Prappeda is yet to be picked up by a streaming platform. Nithin is as puzzled as I am.

“At this point, I think it’s futile to complain. Such decisions are made after evaluating each film’s commercial value. As an actor, I enjoyed working in it. Despite the polarised responses it got, it’s definitely a film worth watching,” he signs off.

