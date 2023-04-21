Actor Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Actor Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passed away on Friday. She was 93.

Fathima breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday early morning.

The funeral is said to take place at 3 pm at her native in Chempu, Kottayam.

She is survived by her eldest son Mammootty, Ibrahimkutty, and Zakariah, and three daughters, Ameena, Sauda and Shafina.

Following the demise, many celebrities from the Malayalam industry took to their social media handle to pay their tribute.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

