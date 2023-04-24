WATCH | Arjun Ashokan, Anna Ben starrer 'Thrishanku' teaser is here

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Published: 24th April 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Thrishanku' starring Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan.

A still from the trailer of 'Thrishanku' starring Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Thrishanku released the teaser of the film. Directed by Achyuth Vinayak, the film stars Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. 

The film is billed as a riotous romantic comedy adventure. Apart from Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan, the film also features Suresh Krishna, Zarin Shihab, and Nandhu.

The teaser opens with Nandhu speaking about a woman and some marriage topics revolving around this particular woman. At that time, Anna Ben walks towards the trio and stands before Arjun. Then the teaser cuts to showcase various glimpses from the film, woven as a sequence. 

Written by the director along with Ajith Nair, Thrishanku is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, under the banner of Matchbox Shots, in association with Vishnu Shyamaprasad, Lacuna Pictures and Gayatri M, Clocktower Pictures & Co. 

Thrishanku's technical crew includes Jayesh Mohan and Ajmal Sabu as cinematographers, while Rakesh Cherumadam handles the edits. The film has music composed by Jay Unnithan. 

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

