Veteran actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76 in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack, passed away on Wednesday. The actor's demise comes at a time after Mollywood lost its popular actor Innocent on March 26, this year.

The 76-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday under critical condition. He had collapsed at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Malappuram, but as the condition was worsening, upon the request of the family members, the actor was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Even though the condition was stable on Tuesday, things started getting worse on Wednesday morning, said the doctors who treated the actor here.

The actor collapsed minutes before the inauguration of a seven's football tournament. The doctors said in addition to the heart attack experienced by the actor, bleeding from the brain also started, which further worsened his condition.

Mamukkoya started his career in films with the film Anyarude Bhoomi (1979) directed by Nilambur Balan. The movie gave him a great break and it propelled the Mappila dialect he used in the movie.

His role as Shajahan in Innathe Chintha Visheyam (2008) won him the first Kerala State Film.

He was recently seen in the films Payali, Theerpu, and Peace. Mamukkoya has acted in over 450 films sharing the screen space with popular actors from the Malayalam industry, including Minnal Murali, Ustad Hotel, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and many others.

WATCH |



The actor is survived by his wife Suhra, children Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed.

Here are reactions from celebrities:

That smile too has faded away. Farewell to the sultan of laughter, whom I loved with my whole heart as a friend and a brother. -Dileep

Another loss. RIP Mamukoya. One entire generation will remember him as Gafoorka Dosth pic.twitter.com/0dbKsSOuPs — Dileep Online (@Dileep_Online) April 26, 2023

Another irreplaceable person in Malayalam cinema passes away. Innocent and Mamukoya, two great actors of the same era have left the stage. This is a huge loss for me personally. Tributes to Mamukkoya - Mukesh

Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash Moosa in KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend - Prithviraj Sukumaran

A synonym of "Uniqueness" in the cinema industry - Murali Gopy

Thanks. For the laughs. I feel very lucky to have worked with Ikka in Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali. -Basil Joseph

Condolences, dear Mamukoya - Mammootty

Thank you for all the memories Mamukoya - Ranjith Shankar

The demise of actor Mamukoya, who was active in Malayalam cinema with his unique style of comedy for almost four decades, is a great loss to the cinema industry. Tributes. - Shashi Tharoor

A talented actor who brought a new face to humour in Malayalam cinema with his unique style. Mamukka, who was loved by all of us, has passed away. With pain, condolences -Manoj K Jayan

