Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lived, not acted

Mamukkoya belonged to that distinguished group of actors spawned by a theatre background but impressed one and all with a distinctly recognisable original and natural style.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been exactly a month since a comedy legend from Malayalam crossed the rainbow bridge, and the departure of another artiste who, just like Innocent, established a distinct oeuvre of his own has dampened the spirit of Malayali moviegoers who grew up watching his films.

Mamukkoya belonged to that distinguished group of actors spawned by a theatre background but impressed one and all with a distinctly recognisable original and natural style that made him stand out from the rest. One can easily categorise Mamukkoya under that group of actors who ‘lived, not acted.’ What earned my admiration is his remarkable gift for firing sharp counters that qualify, in the minds of today’s generation, as ‘thug’ behaviour.

Among the most exceptional examples would be Thalayanamanthram, where an episode of miscommunication results in his student, played by Sreenivasan, creating an accident that causes minor injuries to both. The characters of Sreenivasan and Innocent get two different kinds of ‘harsh’ responses in a now iconic scene. Also memorable is the photographer in Vadakkunokkiyanthram, who tries hard to make Sreenivasan smile, but to no avail.

This photographer, who once worked in Dubai, brings to mind another iconic Mamukkoya character with a Gulf connection, Gafoor, from Nadodikkaattu, who agrees to get Mohanlal and Sreenivasan’s Dasan and Vijayan to Dubai on his boat “headed for California.”

A frequent collaborator of Sathyan Anthikad and Priyadarshan, two filmmakers who brought out the best in him more than others, Mamukkoya, just like the other skilled actors of his generation, explored the possibilities of dubbing and off-screen improvisations to come up with varied and nuanced comical experiences. 

His unique body language and dialogue delivery, strongly tinged with a distinct Mappila dialect, made him an instant favourite among Malayalis who turn to any of his numerous clips to take the edge off of a long day. In one film, Manthramothiram, this Mappila dialect was the topic of a clever interaction where Dileep’s character forbids him from using the vernacular while portraying a sage in a play, to which Mamukkoya quips in his characteristic style that “artists are not supposed to harbour any communal feelings” and that “any sage born in Malabar would speak this way.”

An oft-revisited performance of Mamukkoya is in Gajakesariyogam, that of the broker who, along with Jagadish, constantly annoys Innocent with his talk of eating and visiting restaurants when he is supposed to help the former buy an elephant. His role in Ramji Rao Speaking, as a moneylender in relentless pursuit of Sai Kumar’s character, the way he addresses Balakrishnan as ‘Balasna’ (a favourite routine of mimicry artistes), or the gag involving a kidnapping where he puts his gift for physical comedy to good use, is an extraordinary testament to his unparalleled abilities. 

And what about Keeleri Achu from Kankettu—the ‘scary’ hooligan later proven to be a paper tiger by Jayaram’s character? But let’s not forget Mamukkoya’s serious characters, such as the ones in Perumazhakkalam, Byari or the most recent one, Kuruthi. In a film featuring heavyweights like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya’s performance as Moosa Khader, a man moulded and sobered by a dark history of his own, stood out.

Thank you for the memories, Maamukka. Your presence will be sorely missed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamukkoya
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp