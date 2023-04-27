‘Mamukkoya enjoyed a rare acceptance’

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Minutes after news of Mamukkoya’s demise became the headlines, actor-writer Murali Gopy wrote, ‘Mamukkoya is synonymous with uniqueness.’ This statement succintly summarises the veteran’s four-decade-long acting career. While Malayalam cinema is known for producing some of the country’s best actors, not many played to their strengths like Mamukkoya.

When his peers strived hard to make each role look distinct, Mamukkoya stuck on to his inimitable ‘Kozhikodan’ touch in all his performances. Strangely enough, the usually nit-picky Malayali audience never had an issue with it as they adored his uniqueness. His fellow actor and longtime friend Vijayaraghavan calls it a ‘rare acceptance’. Here, we speak to a few from the Malayalam film industry who share a common love and respect for the late actor.

Vijayaraghavan

I first met him during the shoot of Surumaitta Kannukal, where we got along like we’ve known each other for years. It became a permanent bond. I always admired how he repeated his trademark acting style and yet managed to pull off a wide variety of roles for so long. He was never pretentious, both in cinema and in real life. Beyond an actor, he was also an active figure in Kozhikode’s socio-cultural sphere with sound literary and music knowledge. His passing away is a personal loss for me, that too just days after Innocent ettan’s demise. I fondly remember how their careers peaked after Ramji Rao Speaking, which I was also part of. During that time, producers tried hard to accommodate their dates as their combination scenes were a huge hit. They will continue to live through those timeless performances

Lalu Alex

Though it has been a while since I met Mamukkoya, we always had a strong emotional connection. He was a very affectionate and kind-hearted person. It’s extremely painful to see so many of our close ones leaving us. But that’s nature’s decision, and all we can do is pray for these departed souls.

Srinda

Though I had worked with Maamukka in Masala Republic, it was during the shoot of Kuruthi that we got to know each other better. Since it was the time when Covid restrictions were still in place, we were all together during the entire shoot. Maammukka was the most energetic person on sets. His was a physically demanding character, but he was always up for it. I used to be in awe of his energy levels. As a human being also, I was moved by his warmth as he shared stories about his early days in cinema and his Kozhikode life. We used to regularly call and enquire about each other’s well-being. I still can’t believe that he is no more. I can never forget the precious moments I spent with him.

Ranjith Sankar

I worked with him once in Molly Aunty Rocks, and it was such a memorable experience. He was the first person who came to my mind for the advocate’s character. It was during our interactions on sets that I realised there was another side to him. He had some serious perspectives on life, politics, and the society we live in. One striking aspect about him was he never complained about anything. He was always on his toes. I never expected him to be such an energetic person.

Muhsin Parari

I had the opportunity to collaborate with Maammukka on two music videos and later in my directorial debut, KL 10 Pathu. The first music video, Native Bapa, has him playing the father of a youth accused of terrorist activities. Maammukka knew my grandfather, so he had a special affection for me. At that time I was just 22, but he understood my craze and was ready to deliver what I wanted. We then worked on Funeral of a Native Son, a tribute to Ph.D. scholar Rohith Vemula. Maammukka had a clear understanding of freedom and was vocal in his views. He was a socially-committed artist who could not be overpowered by any divisive forces. We were constantly in touch and were eager to work again. It didn’t happen in Thallumaala because of his date issues. I was looking forward to spending some time with him soon, but...

Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash Moosa in Kuruthi at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! Legend

Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend pic.twitter.com/rU5uOV4TIO — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 26, 2023

