Asif Ali’s 'Kasargold' gets a release date

Kasargold has its story by director Mridul, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Malayankunju director Sajimon Prabhakar.

The makers of Asif Ali’s upcoming film Kasargold have announced its release date as September 15. It marks the actor’s reunion with B.Tech director Mridul Nair. Along with Asif, the film also has Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

According to the makers, it is an action-thriller focusing on gold smuggling and how greed changes the dynamics between a bunch of friends. Deepak Parambol, Druvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Malavika Sreenath, PP Kunhikrishnan, Sreeranjini Nair, Siddique, Prashant Murali, Sagar Surya, and James Eliya also star in it.

Vishnu Vijay and Niranj Suresh have composed the film’s songs, while the background score is handled by the former alone. Jebin Jacob is the cinematographer and edits are done by Manoj Kannoth. Kasargold is jointly backed by Yoodlee Films and Mukhari Entertainment LLP.

