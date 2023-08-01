Roopesh Peethambaran’s next titled 'Bhaskara Bharanam'

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Roopesh Peethambaran has announced his next directorial, Bhaskara Bharanam. The announcement was made by releasing a motion poster, from which it seems to be a twisted tale of a son who wants to teach his dad a lesson.

Roopesh, best known for playing the younger version of Aadu Thoma in Spadikam, has earlier directed two films, Theevram and You Too Brutus. He is also acting in the upcoming film alongside a bunch of new faces including Sonika Meenakshi, Ajay Pavithran, Mitun M Das, Parvathy Kalarikkal, Maneesh M Manoj, Anjali Krishna Das, Biju Chandran, Sarath Vijay, Jishnu Mohan, Ann Mol Jibeesh.

Bhaskara Bharanam also has Roopesh in the capacity of a producer. He is jointly backing the film with Arumugam K Gowda and Ruby Peethambaran. It has cinematography by Uma Kumarapuram and music by Arun Thomas.

