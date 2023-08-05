Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indian actor Bala booked for threatening YouTuber Chekuthan 

The case has been booked for trespassing and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 451 and 506.

Published: 05th August 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bala and YouTuber Aju Alex

Actor Bala and YouTuber Aju Alex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police have booked a case against actor Bala and three others on Saturday on the charge of trespassing into an apartment and threatening a YouTuber. The incident occurred at the apartment of YouTuber Aju Alex at Unichira near Kakkanad on Friday evening. 

The case has been booked for trespassing and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 451 and 506. As per the complaint Baka, accompanied by three others barged into C3 Apartment located on the third floor of H and H Housing Complex at Gingerline Road in Unichira at 6 pm on Friday.

The flat is owned by Abdul Kadhar (30) of Kottikulam, Kasargod. YouTuber Aju Alex, who runs a channel named Chekuthan which mostly shares his opinion on other YouTube videos, current affairs and films, stayed at the flat. Aju had created multiple videos criticising Bala.

As per the FIR, the accused disarrayed clothes kept at the apartment and tore backdrops used for content creation. Bala threatened dire consequences and said, “If the video is not deleted by tonight, other consequences will follow,” stated in the FIR.

According to police, Bala and three others were at the apartment for around 10 minutes and recorded the video of the incident. Later, Bala posted the video on various social media platforms. He said that it was an act of protest against the objectionable content made by Aju on his YouTube channel.

Bala alleged that Aju used abusive words for criticising others in his videos. He said that the video was recorded knowing that Aju and his friend will approach the police after the incident. Police have summoned Bala to appear before the police station for interrogation. Police are trying to identify other persons who accompanied Bala to the apartment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
actor Bala YouTuber Aju Alex Chekuthan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp