Indian actor Bala booked for threatening YouTuber Chekuthan 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police have booked a case against actor Bala and three others on Saturday on the charge of trespassing into an apartment and threatening a YouTuber. The incident occurred at the apartment of YouTuber Aju Alex at Unichira near Kakkanad on Friday evening.

The case has been booked for trespassing and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 451 and 506. As per the complaint Baka, accompanied by three others barged into C3 Apartment located on the third floor of H and H Housing Complex at Gingerline Road in Unichira at 6 pm on Friday.

The flat is owned by Abdul Kadhar (30) of Kottikulam, Kasargod. YouTuber Aju Alex, who runs a channel named Chekuthan which mostly shares his opinion on other YouTube videos, current affairs and films, stayed at the flat. Aju had created multiple videos criticising Bala.

As per the FIR, the accused disarrayed clothes kept at the apartment and tore backdrops used for content creation. Bala threatened dire consequences and said, “If the video is not deleted by tonight, other consequences will follow,” stated in the FIR.

According to police, Bala and three others were at the apartment for around 10 minutes and recorded the video of the incident. Later, Bala posted the video on various social media platforms. He said that it was an act of protest against the objectionable content made by Aju on his YouTube channel.

Bala alleged that Aju used abusive words for criticising others in his videos. He said that the video was recorded knowing that Aju and his friend will approach the police after the incident. Police have summoned Bala to appear before the police station for interrogation. Police are trying to identify other persons who accompanied Bala to the apartment.

