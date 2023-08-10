Amit Sadh’s Ghuspaith selected for Rhode Island Film Fest.

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Sadh’s short Ghuspaith: Between Borders, a tribute to late Pulitzer Awardee photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, has been selected as India’s official entry at The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival 2023.

Talking about the honour, Amit said, “It’s been an enriching experience working on this project. Ghuspaith is our tribute to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risk their lives to report to us the realities of the world.”Revolving around the life of an Indian photojournalist named Manav (played by Sadh) the short raises a poignant question: ‘Where do we draw the borders between humanity?’

Delighted about the film’s selection, director Mihir Kalpana Lath said in an official statement: “As a filmmaker, I believed it to be vital to recount the narrative of our photojournalists, true heroes in every moment. Witnessing my debut film being selected for RIFF is a surreal experience beyond my expectations. The outpouring of affection is truly heartening, and I hope this marks the inception of numerous remarkable milestones to come.”

Presenter Shakun Batra said: “As makers of this really special film, our hearts are full and we look forward to presenting our short to audiences from different parts of the world. For years, The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival has been bringing together cinema lovers from various cultures and it’s truly an honour to be here this year with our film.” The 27th edition of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 13.

