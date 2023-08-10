Home Entertainment Malayalam

Amit Sadh’s Ghuspaith selected for Rhode Island Film Fest

The 27th edition of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 13.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Sadh’s Ghuspaith selected for Rhode Island Film Fest.

Amit Sadh’s Ghuspaith selected for Rhode Island Film Fest.

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Sadh’s short Ghuspaith: Between Borders, a tribute to late Pulitzer Awardee photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, has been selected as India’s official entry at The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival 2023.

Talking about the honour, Amit said, “It’s been an enriching experience working on this project. Ghuspaith is our tribute to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risk their lives to report to us the realities of the world.”Revolving around the life of an Indian photojournalist named Manav (played by Sadh) the short raises a poignant question: ‘Where do we draw the borders between humanity?’

Delighted about the film’s selection, director Mihir Kalpana Lath said in an official statement: “As a filmmaker, I believed it to be vital to recount the narrative of our photojournalists, true heroes in every moment. Witnessing my debut film being selected for RIFF is a surreal experience beyond my expectations. The outpouring of affection is truly heartening, and I hope this marks the inception of numerous remarkable milestones to come.”

Presenter Shakun Batra said:  “As makers of this really special film, our hearts are full and we look forward to presenting our short to audiences from different parts of the world. For years, The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival has been bringing together cinema lovers from various cultures and it’s truly an honour to be here this year with our film.” The 27th edition of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Sadh Rhode Island International Film Festival Danish Siddiqui Pulitzer Awardee photojournalist Ghuspaith: Between Borders
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp