Soubin, Namitha Pramod in Boban Samuel’s next

Published: 16th August 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Boban Samuel’s new film with Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod had gone on floors recently. Produced by Abraham Mathew, it’s a family drama about an over-affectionate wife and a husband who tries hard to adjust with it. Ajeesh Thomas has scripted the film based on Jackson Antony’s story.

Boban Samuel has earlier directed Janapriyan, Romans, Vikadakumaran and Al Mallu. His new film, which is yet to be titled, also stars Dileesh Pothan, Manoj KU, Shanthi Krishna, Darshana Sudarshnan, Vineeth Thattil and Meenakshi.

