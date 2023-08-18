Mammootty’s next titled Bramayugam

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s new film with Bhoothakaalam-fame Rahul Sadasivan got launched on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1.

Titled Bramayugam, the film is a horror thriller scripted by director Rahul. Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan is penning the dialogues.

Launching the film, Rahul said, “I’m elated to be living the dream of directing the stalwart Mammookka. Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala, and I am glad to be backed by the producers in pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and fans of the genre across the world.”

Bramayugam marks the Malayalam debut of Kollywood-based production house, Y Not Studios. It is the maiden production of their newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which will be focusing exclusively on horror thrillers.

Announcing their new venture, S Sashikanth, who heads Y Not Studios, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for us to explore homegrown genre-specific films and take it to the world.”

In their collaboration with the team, the makers stated, “We are honored and thrilled to have the legendary Mammookka in our inaugural production. The unparalleled image of Mammookka is set to bring life to what is going to be a spectacular cinematic experience.”

