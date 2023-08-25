'King of Kotha', 'RDX', and more! Here's a list of Onam 2023 releases to binge on

By Online Desk

Onam is here, finally! And so are a handful of big-budget films that you can watch with your friends and family during the much-loved festival.

This year, three major films — Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha, Nivin Pauly’s Ramachandra Boss & Co, and RDX featuring Shane Nigam, Antony Pepe and Neeraj Madhav in lead roles — are hitting the screens.

Apart from these, we also have a couple of family entertainers such as Dileep’s Voice of Sathyanathan and Rajisha Vijayan’s Madhura Manohara Moham, that are tentatively scheduled for OTT.

Superstar Rajnikanth's Jailer is still showing on big screens.

Here is the list.

1. King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster-actioner is helmed by debutant director Abhilash Joshiy. Released in five languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi), the movie is set in the fictional town of Kotha and spans the '80s and '90s era. It also has a stellar cast consisting of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Ritika Singh, and Nyla Usha.

Celebrations across theatres for the chartbuster Kalapakkaara from #KingOfKotha



KOK running successfully in cinemas near you pic.twitter.com/K9XhPqIsvd — #KingOfKotha (@KOKMovie) August 25, 2023

RELEASE DATE: August 24/PLATFORM: Theatres

READ HERE: 'King of Kotha' film review: Sturdy, satisfying gangster epic with ample highs

2. RDX: Taking place in the 1980s, this action-packed multi-starrer stars Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony in the lead. RDX which stands for the names of the protagonists – Robert, Doney and Xavier, revolves around the trio, who have the knack for getting into fights, and how their past catches up to them years later when one of them gets into trouble. The movie is helmed by debutant Nahas Hidayath.

RELEASE DATE: August 25/PLATFORM: Theatres

3. Ramachandra Boss & Co: After a substantial hiatus, director Haneef Adeni and Nivin Pauly’s second collaboration is a heist comedy set in the United Arab Emirates. The plot centres around an expatriate orchestrating a heist alongside his eclectic team. The film features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, and Arsha Chandini Baiju.

RELEASE DATE: August 25 (tentative)/PLATFORM: Theatres

4. Achanoru Vazha Vechu: Directed by Sandeep, this film about a father and son relationship features Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, AV Anoop, Athmeeya, and Shanti Krishna in lead roles and is scheduled for an Onam release.

RELEASE DATE: August (tentative)/PLATFORM: Not yet announced

5. Madhura Manohara Moham: After finding that his sister Meera is in love with a man from another religion, Manu, decides to seek more details about the person who has stolen his sister’s heart. In the process, he ends up unravelling a deluge of unexpected truths about Meera. This comedy entertainer has Rajisha Vijayan, Sharafudheen, Bindu Panicker, and Vijayaraghavan as part of the cast.

RELEASE DATE: August 25 (tentative)/PLATFORM: Amazon Prime Video

6. Kurukkan: A self-deprecating police officer who is down on luck and hasn't had any career promotions tries to frame an innocent to gain fame but it backfires on him. The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker Jayalal Divakaran and stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sreenivasan in the lead roles.

RELEASE DATE: August 25 (tentative)/PLATFORM: Manorama Max, OTTplay Premium

7. Dhoomam: Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, the film marks Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar's directorial debut in Malayalam. This drama-thriller explores the dark side of the tobacco industry and emphasizes the consequences of addiction and passive smoking.

RELEASE DATE: August (tentative)/PLATFORM: Amazon Prime Video

8. Voice of Sathyanathan: The Dileep starter revolves around a common man who gets entangled in big problems due to a slip of his tongue. One such incident spirals out of control when he is mistakenly arrested for endangering the Indian President’s life. It also has Joju George and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

RELEASE DATE: August 25 (tentative)/PLATFORM: Disney+ Hotstar

WATCH | 'RDX is different from Thallumaala': Producer Sophia Paul

