By Express News Service

The teaser of Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Sesham Mikeil Fathima hints at an inspiring tale of a young woman who wants to become a football commentator. Kalyani, who plays Fathima, is fondly called a chatterbox by her friends and family.

In the teaser, it's shown how her brother, played by Aneesh G Menon, insists she tries a hand in football commentary. The following shots have Kalyani enthusiastically turning up as a game announcer in local tournaments.

The film, written and directed by debutant Manu C Kumar, seems to be about the journey of how a Malabar Muslim woman achieves her dream against all odds. It is Kalyani's second Malabar-based role after playing a voguish social media influencer in Thallumaala.

Sesham Mikeil Fathima also stars Shaheen Siddique, Sudheesh, Sabumon, Maala Parvathi, Femina George and Sarasa Balussery in key roles. It has cinematography by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and edits by Kiran Das.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are jointly backing the film, a release date for which has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the post-release streaming rights have already been bagged by Netflix.

Kalyani, last seen in Malayalam in Thallumaala, also has the Joshiy directorial Antony coming up. She is also part of the multi-starrer Varshangalkku Sesham, which sees her reuniting with her Hridayam director Vineeth Sreenivasan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

