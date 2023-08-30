Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joshiy’s 'Antony' completed

Produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media, Antony has a script by Rajesh Varma, who earlier penned films like Paisa Paisa, Life of Josutty and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan.

By Express News Service

We know that actors Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan have teamed up with veteran director Joshiy for an upcoming film titled Antony. It has now been learned that the film’s shooting has been completed. Joju George announced the news through his social media handle. 

Along with Joju George, Antony brings back the lead cast of Joshiy’s previous directorial, Porinju Mariam Jose, including Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose and Vijayaraghavan. Additionally, Asha Sharath also plays a prominent role in the film. 

The film’s technical team consists of Jakes Bejoy as the music director, Renadive behind the camera and Shyam Sasidharan as the editor. The film will be distributed by Joju’s Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.

