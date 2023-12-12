‘Thalavan' will see Asif Ali & Biju Menon at their best: Director Jis Joy

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Asif Ali and Biju Menon are one of the most loved actor combos in contemporary Malayalam cinema. After being part of several noted films, including Ordinary, Vellimoonga, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, the two are now coming together once again for Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy.

The film’s recently released first look suggested that both actors play cops in it. Revealing more about the film, Jis Joy says, “It’s an investigative story, which also explores how hierarchy works within a police station.”

While it marks the director’s maiden outing with Biju Menon, he has worked with Asif Ali earlier in Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, and Innale Vare.

Heaping praise on his lead actors, the filmmaker adds, “Asif and Biju Menon’s combination has always worked well, and this film will see them at the top of their performances. As artists, they both think alike and share a great amount of mutual respect, which makes communication with them very easy.”

Thalavan has its story and screenplay by debutants Anand Thevarkatt and Sharath Perumbavoor, while dialogues are penned by Jis Joy.

The director, best known for helming feel-good dramas, calls it his biggest film yet, in terms of canvas. “My films usually revolve around one or two houses, but this one has a bigger scale. By that, I don’t mean it’s a larger-than-life mass entertainer with thousands of artists or colorful songs. It’s a rooted film with a semi-realistic approach.”

Thalavan also stars Anusree, Miya George, Dileesh Pothan, Ranjith, Kottayam Nazeer, and Jaffer Idukki in important roles.

Composer Deepak Dev, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan and editor Sooraj ES are part of the technical team.

Produced by Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios, the film is eyeing release by December-end or early next year.

Jis Joy, meanwhile, is already in the process of zeroing in on a suitable subject for his next after Thalavan. Though often called the apostle of feel-good cinema, the director clarifies that he has no such favourite genre.

“I’m aware of people linking me to light-hearted cinema, but they tend to forget that my debut film, Bicycle Thieves, despite all its fun moments, was a thriller with multiple twists. Innale Vare, an OTT film I did for Sony LIV, was anything but feel-good cinema. That said, I don’t mind doing another light-hearted film. Even today, if I come across something great, I’d definitely do it. At the same time, I’m also aware that a filmmaker today can’t sustain by clinging on to the same pattern.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

