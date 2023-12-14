Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan’s 'Jai Ganesh' gets a release date

Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay and Hareesh Peradi will be seen in other prominent roles.

Published: 14th December 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 11:25 AM

Unni Mukundan

Actor Unni Mukundan. (Photo | Unni Mukundan Facebook)

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported about Unni Mukundan joining forces with filmmaker Ranjith Sankar for Jai Ganesh. It has now been learned that the film, co-produced by the actor-director duo under the banners Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond, will hit the theatres on April 11, 2024.

Jai Ganesh is said to have fantasy elements in it. The director had earlier mentioned that it is “an extremely demanding script that traverses between reality and imagination.” Jai Ganesh has Mahima Nambiar, best known for her role in RDX, as the female lead. Yesteryear actor Jomol is also making her comeback with this film. 

Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay and Hareesh Peradi will be seen in other prominent roles. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, composer Sankar Sharma, sound designer Tapas Nayak and editor Sangeeth Prathap.

