By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth, starring Meera Jasmine and Narain in the lead roles, unveiled the film's trailer on Friday. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled for release on December 29.

The trailer showcases Meera Jasmine as a headstrong unmarried woman who seldom interferes in other people's lives. While her character is frowned upon by the people around her, Narain is on a constant pursuit to win her heart.

Billed as a light-hearted entertainer set in an urban backdrop, Queen Elizabeth is directed by M Padmakumar, who previously made a slew of thrillers, including Vaasthavam, Vargam, and Joseph, among others. The film marks the reunion of Meera and Narain after a long gap. The duo was last seen together in Minnaminnikoottam in 2008.

Queen Elizabeth has a script written by Arjun T Sathyan, who previously wrote the story of Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu and the screenplay for Santhosham.

Queen Elizabeth also stars Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol and Chitra Nair.

Produced by director M Padmakumar along with Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat, the technical team of Queen Elizabeth comprises Jithu Damodar as the cinematographer and Akhilesh Mohan as the editor. The film has music composed by Ranjin Raj.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth, starring Meera Jasmine and Narain in the lead roles, unveiled the film's trailer on Friday. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled for release on December 29. The trailer showcases Meera Jasmine as a headstrong unmarried woman who seldom interferes in other people's lives. While her character is frowned upon by the people around her, Narain is on a constant pursuit to win her heart. Billed as a light-hearted entertainer set in an urban backdrop, Queen Elizabeth is directed by M Padmakumar, who previously made a slew of thrillers, including Vaasthavam, Vargam, and Joseph, among others. The film marks the reunion of Meera and Narain after a long gap. The duo was last seen together in Minnaminnikoottam in 2008. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Queen Elizabeth has a script written by Arjun T Sathyan, who previously wrote the story of Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu and the screenplay for Santhosham. Queen Elizabeth also stars Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol and Chitra Nair. Produced by director M Padmakumar along with Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat, the technical team of Queen Elizabeth comprises Jithu Damodar as the cinematographer and Akhilesh Mohan as the editor. The film has music composed by Ranjin Raj. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp