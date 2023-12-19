Malayalam film 'Face of The Faceless' in contention for Best Original Song in Oscars 2024

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three songs from the Malayalam movie 'Face of The Faceless' based on the life of Sr Rani Maria have entered the eligibility list for the Oscars for Best Original Songs 2024. The songs from the film that have won the eligibility list for the Oscars are the 'Barala' tribal song, 'Ek Sapna Mera Suhana' and 'Jalta Hai Suraj'.

The songs for the film have been composed and directed by Kochi-based musician Alphons Joseph of the Vellithira fame.

The film is based on the true story of Sr Rani Maria who worked selflessly for the vulnerable and even sacrificed her life for them.

The film showcases the trials and tribulations of a woman who rose above the boundaries of her religion in her quest for universal oneness and worked for women's empowerment. She was killed when an assailant attacked her with a knife. In a true tale of forgiveness, Sr Rani's mother had kissed the hands of her daughter's assassin.



There are 94 songs from different languages that have won the eligibility test in the Oscars Best Original Category 2024. 'Face of the Faceless' became the first among the Indian films released in 2023 to get a nomination in the category.

Speaking about the nomination, music director Alphons Joseph and director of the film Shaison P. Ouseph said they were elated and felt very proud. The film which was released on November 17, 2023, ran for 25 days in Kerala theatres and is still commanding a good crowd abroad.

The Oscar nomination period will run from January 11 to 16, 2024, with the official nominees named on January 23. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.



