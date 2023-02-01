Dulquer Salmaan: I want each movie to be different

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan had an extraordinary 2022 with releases in four different languages that further cemented his status as a bonafide pan-Indian star. Except for the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, all the other three films—Salute (Malayalam), Sita Ramam (Telugu) and Chup (Hindi)-met with critical acclaim. Sita Ramam went on to become a nationwide success and emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career. As a mark of gratitude for all the love pouring in, Dulquer interacted with his Twitter followers in a brief Q&A session.

Here are some excerpts:

What genre of films would you love the most to do?

Right now, I just want each to be different.

You’ve talked about exploring more genres. Anything in particular?

I’m definitely going through a shift. And wanting to do the kind of films and roles I’m not known for. Fingers crossed for the right films at the right time.

How’s King of Kotha shaping up? How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for it?

Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.

How happy are you about the never-ending love you get for Sita Ramam?

It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced. Touched and filled with gratitude. Films like that come once in a lifetime.

You have done films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Do you have any plans for a Kannada film?

I would love to. I’m loving all the great cinema the Kannada film industry is making and have had the most wonderful interactions with actors and directors I’ve met.

Can we expect two Malayalam films in a year?

I’m genuinely trying. I wish films were made in a month. But each of my movies of late seems to be these huge ambitious films that take a lot of time.

Rumour mills have been abuzz ever since you met Amal Neerad at his home. Any chance of a reunion?

Bet you wish you were a fly on that wall! Jokes aside, what’s life without a little mystery...

Can we expect a prequel or sequel for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in the near future?

Should we touch such a timeless classic?

How was it working with Mani Ratnam?

Like going to university with the best, most fun, yet at the same time a perfectionist teacher/Guru.

Which one would you prefer—a debutant director’s film with a unique plot or working with a legendary director in a 100 crore project?

Historically, I’ve done the former. Maybe because the latter hasn’t come my way.

Would you experiment working with debut directors? If yes, female directors?

I’ve done both and will continue to do so.

There’s so much negativity in social media. How do you think it can be made better?

I’m a staunch believer and practitioner in the art of blocking.

Would you rather trade your car to get a dream film or forgo a dream project to get your favourite car?

I don’t think any material object is more important to me than my films.

