Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan: I want each movie to be different

As a mark of gratitude for all the love pouring in, Dulquer interacted with his Twitter followers in a brief Q&A session.

Published: 01st February 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan had an extraordinary 2022 with releases in four different languages that further cemented his status as a bonafide pan-Indian star. Except for the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, all the other three films—Salute (Malayalam), Sita Ramam (Telugu) and Chup (Hindi)-met with critical acclaim. Sita Ramam went on to become a nationwide success and emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career. As a mark of gratitude for all the love pouring in, Dulquer interacted with his Twitter followers in a brief Q&A session.

Here are some excerpts:

What genre of films would you love the most to do?
Right now, I just want each to be different.

You’ve talked about exploring more genres. Anything in particular?
I’m definitely going through a shift. And wanting to do the kind of films and roles I’m not known for. Fingers crossed for the right films at the right time.

How’s King of Kotha shaping up? How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for it?

Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.

How happy are you about the never-ending love you get for Sita Ramam?
It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced. Touched and filled with gratitude. Films like that come once in a lifetime.

You have done films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Do you have any plans for a Kannada film? 
I would love to. I’m loving all the great cinema the Kannada film industry is making and have had the most wonderful interactions with actors and directors I’ve met.

Can we expect two Malayalam films in a year?
I’m genuinely trying. I wish films were made in a month. But each of my movies of late seems to be these huge ambitious films that take a lot of time.

Rumour mills have been abuzz ever since you met Amal Neerad at his home. Any chance of a reunion?
Bet you wish you were a fly on that wall! Jokes aside, what’s life without a little mystery...

Can we expect a prequel or sequel for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in the near future?
Should we touch such a timeless classic?

How was it working with Mani Ratnam?
Like going to university with the best, most fun, yet at the same time a perfectionist teacher/Guru.

Which one would you prefer—a debutant director’s film with a unique plot or working with a legendary director in a 100 crore project?
Historically, I’ve done the former. Maybe because the latter hasn’t come my way.

Would you experiment working with debut directors? If yes, female directors?
I’ve done both and will continue to do so.

There’s so much negativity in social media. How do you think it can be made better?
I’m a staunch believer and practitioner in the art of blocking.

Would you rather trade your car to get a dream film or forgo a dream project to get your favourite car?
I don’t think any material object is more important to me than my films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp