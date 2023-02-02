Christopher clears censors, release on Feb 9

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s Christopher passed the censors with an U/A certificate, following which the makers announced February 9 as the release date. The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan, marking his reunion with Mammootty 13 years after the release of Pramani.

Christopher is billed as a crime-investigative thriller. Scripted by Udaykrishna, the film is reportedly based on real incidents. It has a solid star cast, which includes Tamil actor Vinay Rai as the antagonist.

Sarathkumar, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph and Dileesh Pothan also star in it. B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations LLP is producing the film, which has Faiz Siddik as the cinematographer and Justin Varghese as the composer.

It is worth a mention that the re-release of the 4K version of Mohanlal’s classic film Spadikam has also been scheduled on February 9.

