Christopher clears censors, release on Feb 9

Mammootty’s Christopher passed the censors with an U/A certificate, following which the makers announced February 9 as the release date.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations | Sourva Roy)

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s Christopher passed the censors with an U/A certificate, following which the makers announced February 9 as the release date. The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan, marking his reunion with Mammootty 13 years after the release of Pramani. 

Christopher is billed as a crime-investigative thriller. Scripted by Udaykrishna, the film is reportedly based on real incidents. It has a solid star cast, which includes Tamil actor Vinay Rai as the antagonist. 

Sarathkumar, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph and Dileesh Pothan also star in it. B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations LLP is producing the film, which has Faiz Siddik as the cinematographer and Justin Varghese as the composer. 

It is worth a mention that the re-release of the 4K version of Mohanlal’s classic film Spadikam has also been scheduled on February 9.

