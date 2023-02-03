Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif-Mamta’s 'Maheshum Maruthiyum' teaser out

The two, who last played a couple in Kadha Thudarunnu (2010), spark some nice, warm chemistry in the teaser.

Published: 03rd February 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The teaser of Maheshum Maruthiyum starring Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas is out. It’s a 51-second long video in which Mamta’s character Gowri is explaining about a girl’s expectations in a relationship to Asif’s character Mahesh. The two, who last played a couple in Kadha Thudarunnu (2010), spark some nice, warm chemistry in the teaser.

Maheshum Maruthiyum, written and directed by Sethu, is billed as a romantic comedy. According to the makers, it’s a triangular love story of the protagonist Mahesh, who is equally in love with an 80s model Maruti car and a girl named Gowri.

Vijay Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Varun Dhara, Rony David Raj, Prashanth Alexander, Kunchan, Idavela Babu, Manu Raj, and Divya also star in it.

The film is backed by veteran actor Maniyanpilla Raju’s production house in association with VSL Film House. Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Jith Joshie.

