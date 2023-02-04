Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer reveals 'King of Kotha' second look

The second look poster of King of Kotha, the upcoming film starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released on Friday.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan in 'King of Kotha'

By Express News Service

The second look poster of King of Kotha, the upcoming film starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released on Friday.

The poster features Dulquer standing in front of a jeep. The makers also noted that the film is slated to release on Onam 2023. Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, the film is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The period gangster drama is scripted by Porinju Mariam Jose-fame Abhilash N Chandran.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in KoK. The cast also includes Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Prasanna and Gokul Suresh. Ritika Singh, noted for her roles in Irudhi Suttru and Oh My Kadavule, will also be seen in a special dance number. King of Kotha will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

While sharing the poster, Dulquer added a note looking back on his career so far. He wrote: “11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories. I’m filled with only gratitude to all my filmmakers, co actors, crew members and most of all to the audiences world wide. I have received so much love and encouragement that I strive constantly to never let you down.

A big thank you to the critics and even haters cause you make me introspect and push me to take bigger chances and tread unfamiliar paths. Lastly my family and friends for standing by me when I’m filled with doubt and spend time away from them. I treat this year as every year. I wish to entertain all of you with the best cinematic experiences I possibly can be a part of. I’m in love with the world of movies more than ever.”

TAGS
King of Kotha
Comments

