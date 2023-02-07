Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir team up for Ashiq Usman production

Aji Peter Thankam, who previously worked with Asif Ali in 2019 hit Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha, will be penning the script. 

Published: 07th February 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir.

By Express News Service

Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir are set to collaborate for an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled Malayalam film, which will be helmed by debutant Nahas Nazar. The makers of the film took to their social media handles to announce the news, during the occasion of Asif Ali’s birthday on Saturday.

The untitled project will be backed by Ashiq Usman and Khalid Rahman under the Ashiq Usman Production banner. Ashiq Usman last produced Tovino Thomas-starrer Thallumaala, which opened to commercial success and earned positive reviews. 

Aji Peter Thankam, who previously worked with Asif Ali in 2019 hit Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha, will be penning the script. 

