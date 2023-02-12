WATCH| Trailer of Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas starrer 'Christy' is here

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

The trailer of Christy, the upcoming film starring Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas in lead roles, was released online by actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas and Katrina Kaif on Friday. The film will hit the screens on February 17.

The trailer hints that the film is a romantic drama where Roy (Mathew), a high school student, falls for an older woman, Christy (Malavika), Roy's tutor. It also gives a glimpse of the first encounter between the duo, Roy's confession of his love to christy and some scenes involving their family members. The story is set in the coastal backdrop of Kerala.

The film director Alwin has also written the story. The screenplay is penned by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan. Apart from Mathew and Malavika; it also stars Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, Savithri Sreedharan and Veena Nair.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, and Govind Vasantha is the composer. Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan are producing the film under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

