Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nithya Das-starrer 'Pallimani' gets a release date

Pallimani also stars Kailash and Shweta Menon in lead roles. The film is touted to be a horror thriller. 

Published: 13th February 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'Pallimani' starring Nithya Das.

A still from the teaser of 'Pallimani' starring Nithya Das. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Nithya Das-starrer Pallimani is all set to hit the big screen on February 24, the team announced through social media. Art director Anil Kumbazha's debut directorial, Pallimani also stars Kailash and Shweta Menon in lead roles. The film is touted to be a horror thriller. 

Taking to her social media handle, Shwetha Menon announced, “Get ready to scream your heart out! #Pallimani is coming to theatres near you on February 24th. Buckle up and get ready for the ultimate horror experience!!”

The film is said to revolve around a day's events. Pallimani will follow a couple who get caught in an old church and the incidents that follow after. The cinematography of the film is handled by Anian Chitrashala with Sajeesh Thamarasery handling art direction. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pallimani  Nithya Das Shweta Menon horror thriller
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp