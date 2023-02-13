Nithya Das-starrer 'Pallimani' gets a release date

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Nithya Das-starrer Pallimani is all set to hit the big screen on February 24, the team announced through social media. Art director Anil Kumbazha's debut directorial, Pallimani also stars Kailash and Shweta Menon in lead roles. The film is touted to be a horror thriller.

Taking to her social media handle, Shwetha Menon announced, “Get ready to scream your heart out! #Pallimani is coming to theatres near you on February 24th. Buckle up and get ready for the ultimate horror experience!!”

The film is said to revolve around a day's events. Pallimani will follow a couple who get caught in an old church and the incidents that follow after. The cinematography of the film is handled by Anian Chitrashala with Sajeesh Thamarasery handling art direction.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

