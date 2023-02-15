Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lukman, Anarkali lead Ashraf Hamza’s next 'Sulaikha Manzil'

Ashraf is known for directing Thamaasha and Bheemante Vazhi and co-writing director Khalid Rahman’s blockbuster Thallumaala

Published: 15th February 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Bheemante Vazhi, writer-director Ashraf Hamza revealed his third project, titled Sulaikha Manzil. Dulquer Salmaan shared the first-look poster on his social media handles. Lukman Avaran and Anarkali Marikar headline the cast that also features Ganapathi, Amalda Liz, Dipa Thomas, and Adhri Joe, among others.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Ashraf, who was a co-writer on Thallumaala, says the film revolves around a Muslim wedding in Malabar. “It’s a love story—one that occurs between the time of fixing the function and D-day,” he shares. “And since two families are involved, naturally, it swirls around the emotions and fun spawned by the narrative. The film has a celebratory mood; the setting is Ponnani. After Thallumaala, although we mention Ponnani, it doesn’t have the same style—it’s not loud or action-packed. It’s more of a character-driven family drama.”

Although Lukman was part of Thallumaala, which Ashraf co-wrote, Sulaikha Manzil marks the first time the latter is directing him. “I’ve known Lukman since my school days. But whenever we considered doing a movie together before, the situation was such that there wasn’t much for him to do in my film. He is a favourite of mine, and I was waiting for the right time to gift him a strong character.”

Chemban Vinod Jose, Subeesh Kannanchery, and Sameer Karat are bankrolling Sulaikha Manzil. The team has completed post-production and is working on the music and sound recording. “Considering how the theme is a wedding, there are four songs in it. Vishnu Vijayan is working on them,” says Ashraf, who is aiming for an Eid release.  

Ashraf made his directorial debut with Thamaasha, starring Vinay Forrt and Divya Prabha. Bheemante Vazhi, his second directing feature, starred Kunchacko Boban. Lukman is known for his scene-stealing performances in Unda, Operation Java, and Saudi Vellakka. Besides Sulaikha Manzil, Anarkali will be seen in Arun Chandu’s sci-fi satire Gaganachari, opposite Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese.
 

