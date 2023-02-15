Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam director Nadirshah is set to reteam with Vishnu and Bibin

Vishnu's other upcoming projects include Marathakam, Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, and Red River. 
Interestingly, Bibin George is also part of Marathakam.

Malayalam director Nadirshah

Malayalam director Nadirshah (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

After their two successful collaborations, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Nadirshah is reteaming with writers Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George for a third, as-yet-untitled project bankrolled by Badusha Cinemas and Pen & Paper Creations. It is set to roll sometime this year.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George, who also scripted the Dulquer-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakadha, recently made their directorial debut Vedikettu, in which they also played the main leads.

Vishnu’s other upcoming projects include Marathakam, Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, and Red River. 
Interestingly, Bibin George is also part of Marathakam.

