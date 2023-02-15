Malayalam director Nadirshah is set to reteam with Vishnu and Bibin
Vishnu’s other upcoming projects include Marathakam, Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, and Red River.
Interestingly, Bibin George is also part of Marathakam.
After their two successful collaborations, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Nadirshah is reteaming with writers Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George for a third, as-yet-untitled project bankrolled by Badusha Cinemas and Pen & Paper Creations. It is set to roll sometime this year.
Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George, who also scripted the Dulquer-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakadha, recently made their directorial debut Vedikettu, in which they also played the main leads.
