Music composer Mark Kilian onboard Mohanlal’s 'Barroz'

By Express News Service

Actor Mohanlal on Thursday took to his social media handle to announce that they have roped in South African music composer Mark Kilian for his upcoming directorial Barroz.

He shared a photo of him with Mark and TK Rajeev Menon, who serves as the creative and chief associate director of Barroz. He wrote, “Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard!” Mark is known for his compositions like the Oscar-winning Eye In The Sky, Traitor and Pitch Perfect.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film stars Mohanlal in the titular role. Billed as a 3D fantasy film, Barroz is scripted by Jijo Punnoose of My Dear Kuttichathan fame.

The makers started shooting in April 2021, but production got stalled due to the pandemic.

The film eventually got completed by shooting across multiple schedules. The technical crew of Barroz includes cinematographer Santosh Sivan, production designer Santhosh Raman, and editor A Sreekar Prasad.

