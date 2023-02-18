Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' to stream on Netflix soon

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the recently released Malayalam film starring actor Mammootty in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 23, the platform announced on social media on Saturday.

The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and opened to an exceptionally positive response with critics praising the film for Mammooty’s performance.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is about James, a middle-aged Malayali family man, who slips into an afternoon nap and wakes up as a different person—Sundaram, a Tamilian.

Before its theatrical release, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala where it won the Rajata Chakoram award through an audience poll.

Scripted by S Hareesh based on Lijo's story, the film also Tamil actors like Ramya Pandian, Namo Narayana and Poo Ram in prominent roles. Hareesh has penned Lijo's last two films, Jallikattu and Churuli as well.

