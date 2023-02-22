Home Entertainment Malayalam

April release for Soubin Shahir’s 'Ayalvaashi'

On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will be hitting screens on April 21. The film, backed by Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari is billed as a comedy entertainer.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ayalvaashi

Poster of 'Ayalvaashi'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Soubin Shahir playing the lead in Ayalvaashi, directed by debutant Irshad Parari. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will be hitting screens on April 21. The film, backed by Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari is billed as a comedy entertainer.

Ayalvaashi, scripted by Irshad Parari, is reportedly the story of two neighbours. Binu Pappu essays a prominent role in the film, which also stars Nikhila Vimal, Lijomol Jose, Gokulan, Naslen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Shobi Thilakan, and Thallumaala fame Swathi Das Prabhu.

The technical crew of Ayalvaashi includes cinematographer Sajith Purushan, music composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Siddique Hyder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayalvaashi Irshad Parari
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp