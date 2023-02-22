April release for Soubin Shahir’s 'Ayalvaashi'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Soubin Shahir playing the lead in Ayalvaashi, directed by debutant Irshad Parari. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will be hitting screens on April 21. The film, backed by Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari is billed as a comedy entertainer.

Ayalvaashi, scripted by Irshad Parari, is reportedly the story of two neighbours. Binu Pappu essays a prominent role in the film, which also stars Nikhila Vimal, Lijomol Jose, Gokulan, Naslen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Shobi Thilakan, and Thallumaala fame Swathi Das Prabhu.

The technical crew of Ayalvaashi includes cinematographer Sajith Purushan, music composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Siddique Hyder.

