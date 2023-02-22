Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor and TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away at 41

She was admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, on January 28 for acute liver failure, and she breathed her last on Wednesday morning.

Film actor and television anchor Subi Suresh

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: Film actor and television anchor Subi Suresh, who is known for her quick wit and various humourous characters in Malayalam film and television serials, passed away on Wednesday. She was 41.

She was admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, on January 28 for acute liver failure, and she breathed her last on Wednesday morning, according to hospital sources.

Subi began her career as a mimicry artist through Cochin Kalabhavan, and later she became a permanent feature as an anchor in reality and comedy shows on television channels. She made her movie debut through 'Kanakasimhasanam', a Malayalam film directed by Rajasenan. Subi's other films included 'Panchavarnathatha', 'Drama', '101 Wedding', 'Gruhanathan', 'Khiladi Raman', 'Lucky Jockers', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Thaskara Lahala', 'Happy Husbands', etc.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said the film industry lost a promising artist who had a bright future ahead of her.

Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said a liver transplant surgery was being arranged and she was undergoing treatment when she breathed her last, as quoted by IANS.

Comedian Harisree Ashokan, as reported by IANS, said he wasn't aware "she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone." 

In a video on her YouTube channel, the actor had revealed that she was suffering the consequences of poor diet and lifestyle choices. In it, she also said she was having severe gastric issues and wasn't taking medicines correctly. She also revealed she had been diagnosed with pancreatic stone. The actor then advised viewers to eat food they loved but to ensure their meals were nutrient-heavy. 

(With online desk inputs)

