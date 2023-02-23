Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi claims his comments against non-believers were doctored

Amid the criticisms, Suresh Gopi has come up with a clarification post on social media claiming that the videos circulating online were doctored and his words were twisted out of context.

Published: 23rd February 2023 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi is caught up in a controversy after certain portions of his recent speech at a Maha Shivarathri event went viral.

In the videos, the former BJP MP is seen lashing out against non-believers saying that he would pray for their destruction. His remarks created quite an uproar on social media, with many openly slamming him for the hate speech. 

Amid the criticisms, Suresh Gopi has come up with a clarification post on social media claiming that the videos circulating online were doctored and his words were twisted out of context.

In his speech, Suresh Gopi stated, "I'll boldly say that I have no love for non-believers. I will not tolerate any power that tries to endanger the rights of believers, and I would openly pray for their complete destruction." 

However, in his clarification statement, he has written, "I'm not disrespecting the valuable, sensible and thoughtful thinking of non-believers or atheists, and never will. I haven't spoken of them, and my speech has been cut into pieces to satisfy their venomous desire to deflect my idea. I was talking about hindrances and attempts to foil exhibition, exhibit or display of loyal religious constitutionally acceptable practices of my religion."

He added that his comments were against the 'distractors in Sabarimala and all those political forces who came against his religious right.' 

On the work front, it was recently announced that Suresh Gopi would be reuniting with director Shaji Kailas and scenarist AK Sajan for a spin-off on the popular character Lal Krishna Viradiyar from Chinthamani Kolacase (2006).

The veteran's upcoming projects include debutant Pravin Narayanan's JSK, Highway 2 with Jayaraj and an untitled mass entertainer with Rahul Ramachandran.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

