Mammootty’s next titled 'Kannur Squad'

It was long speculated that Mammootty’s next with cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj was titled Kannur Squad.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur Squad

Poster of Mammootty’s next work 'Kannur Squad'

By Express News Service

Produced by the actor's Mammootty Kampany, the film's shoot is currently in the final stages. 

Billed as a thriller, Kannur Squad is written by Muhammed Shafi, who shares screenplay credits with actor Rony David Raj, who is Roby’s brother. The technical crew of Kannur Squad includes composer Sushin Shyam, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and cinematographer Muhammed Rahil.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, who was last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher, next has Jeo Baby’s Kaathal lined up for release.

