Mammootty’s next titled 'Kannur Squad'

By Express News Service

It was long speculated that Mammootty’s next with cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj was titled Kannur Squad. In the first look that was shared by the makers on Sunday, it was confirmed that the project was indeed titled, Kannur Squad. Produced by the actor’s Mammootty Kampany, the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages.

Billed as a thriller, Kannur Squad is written by Muhammed Shafi, who shares screenplay credits with actor Rony David Raj, who is Roby’s brother. The technical crew of Kannur Squad includes composer Sushin Shyam, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and cinematographer Muhammed Rahil.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, who was last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher, next has Jeo Baby’s Kaathal lined up for release.

It was long speculated that Mammootty’s next with cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj was titled Kannur Squad. In the first look that was shared by the makers on Sunday, it was confirmed that the project was indeed titled, Kannur Squad. Produced by the actor’s Mammootty Kampany, the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages. Billed as a thriller, Kannur Squad is written by Muhammed Shafi, who shares screenplay credits with actor Rony David Raj, who is Roby’s brother. The technical crew of Kannur Squad includes composer Sushin Shyam, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and cinematographer Muhammed Rahil. Meanwhile, Mammootty, who was last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher, next has Jeo Baby’s Kaathal lined up for release.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });