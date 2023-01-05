Political and religious criticisms don't bother me: Actor Unni Mukundan

Arya U R By

Express News Service

2022 ended on a high note for actor Unni Mukundan. His new movie Malikappuram, released on December 30, has been well received by many Malayalis. Directed by debutant Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film has given new hopes to the young actor and he is looking forward to 2023. Even amid controversies, the movie is doing well and has earned more than Rs 4.45 crore in five days.

Amid the busy promotion events and acting schedules, TNIE speaks to Unni over the telephone to know more about his New Year plans, his ideologies, his take on recent controversies and more.

Edited Excerpts

Is Malikappuram a milestone in your acting career?

Malikappuram was a great opening for the commercial actor in me. The public is discussing the whole film, instead of just some roles, which is a good sign. The movie received great support from family audience too.

I believe the film is a start for the actor in me. Every film I have done so far is a milestone in my career. Now, I am more comfortable with my acting process. Eventually, when my career comes to an end after years someone asks me which were my five best films, Malikappuram will be at the top of that list. I believe I was able to perform Meppadiyan’s Jayakrishnan nicely too.

You have now more than a decade of experience in acting. How do you place yourself in the Malayalam industry?

As a man who has been working in the same field for years, I have gained confidence as a technician and actor. It is a learning platform, even in terms of technology. Since I have my own production house, I can shift good subjects into cinema. Also, I am around people with the talents to make it. And sometimes, it comes from new filmmakers. As an actor, I should facilitate them. For me, content is more important when performing in a film.

Malikappuram has also attracted several controversies...

Not only I but several other actors, too, have portrayed characters of other religions. For example, someone going to Hajj. We live in a secular space, so characters will also belong to various religions.

If you ask me about the criticisms from some political groups for scenes where my character visits a temple, I don’t value them. These allegations are silly. Why am I the only one receiving such questions when other actors also portray religious characters? And that too, when I haven’t made any political or religious remarks? I don’t bother with these malicious comments.

I concentrate more on good quality stories and turning them into films. Look at the irony. Malikappuram premiered in Kerala where the criticisms took birth, and the movie got the highest opening collection with rave reviews.

Being an artist, I am sensitive to these matters. I feel sad when people assign their agendas to me rather than looking at the creative elements of the role. But I don’t shut myself in the house. I am fighting back by engaging myself. However, netizens who shower filthy criticisms online will never tell it directly to me. Social media gives opportunities to express what anyone feels like with masked faces. Being a 90’s kid, I give importance to real conversations. As India is a free country, and everyone has freedom of expression and speech, I let them be. I have grown through many genuine criticisms. But I am not bothered by the mocking loose talk.

How do you brave such sensitive political criticism? Have you ever felt afraid?

While studying in Class 12 in Ahmedabad, my passion for Malayalam films made me travel four days by train to Thrissur and meet the directors asking for chances. Mostly the directors deny or cancel their meetings with me.Compared to the youngsters of today who get easily heartbroken, I was a boy who would travel to and fro for eight days with dreams and return with depression and denial. But I never gave up. Those travels made me stronger.

And political agenda and religious criticisms do not concern me a bit, as my mind is still passionate about doing more films. The strenuous journey to enter cinema still forces me to work harder rather than give ears to these criticisms. I am not afraid of these comments as India is a democratic country and there is no need to live in fear.

I earned my place with strenuous hard work. There was no film-family backup nor did I butter up someone. My driving force is a bunch of people who are very passionate about cinema. There is no place for fear in my life.

What is your working style as an actor? How do you prepare for each role?

I am not generally satisfied with the effort I put in for my roles. I always feel I could have done more. I can give my 200 per cent and sometimes beyond for a role.

Conceiving every film requires a different process. And understanding the different approaches is a great challenge. My urge for perfection can be stressful but I enjoy the process.

I am not into method acting. Frankly speaking, there is no space for method acting in Malayalam films. If we do not constantly commit to films and release them, the question comes: “Don’t you have any films?”. For method acting, it takes time to prepare the various facets of a character. But I do wish to give it a try once.

If I had more time to prepare, I think I could have done much better for my characters. All I do now is analyse each character in my mind and emote the highs and lows in that character’s life.

Do you have any regrets about your acting career?

I was labelled as an actor who is desirable to many women. So, it’s ironic that I have not received a script for an out-and-out love story. I started acting at the age of 24 and now am 35. In the past 10 years, nobody preferred giving me a love story.

I cannot get back my age, but in the coming days, if I can perform one such role, it will be great. At 24, I was comfortable acting as a college boy and the audience would have accepted it. But now, as I have a screen age 28-30, I doubt if such roles are possible.

On a lighter note. What are your health goals for the New Year?

I don’t attend parties. And strictly maintain physical discipline. And I think if you follow a disciplined lifestyle, it is easy to follow a schedule. That will work better in your respective career.

Future projects and interests?

My new multilingual film, Gandharva Junior will see me portray the role of a gandharva. It is an interesting subject and gives me another artistic opportunity. I prioritise the family audience more in my career people of all ages from 10 years old to 60+plus should be entertained through my films. Their acceptance makes a big impact too.

