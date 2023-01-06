Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Jan.E.Man' director Chidambaram’s next titled 'Manjummel Boys'

After the success of Jan.E.Man, director Chidambaram is next set to helm a film titled Manjummel Boys.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

writer-director Chidambaram (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

After the success of Jan.E.Man, director Chidambaram is next set to helm a film titled Manjummel Boys. As per reports, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi will play the lead roles in the film. The two have earlier acted together in several films, including Kumbalangi Nights, Parava and Bheeshma Parvam.

Reportedly, Soubin is also producing the upcoming Chidambaram directorial. Shyju Khalid, one of the leading cinematographers in Malayalam, has been signed, and production design will be handled by Ajayan Chalissery.

Chidambaram’s debut film Jan.E.Man, starring Basil Joseph, Balu Varghese, Lal, Arjun Ashokan and Ganapathi, was met with critical acclaim and emerged as a surprise hit at the box office. It will be interesting to see what the director does next with talents like Soubin and Sreenath Bhasi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjummel Boys Chidambaram Jan.E.Man
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp