'Jan.E.Man' director Chidambaram’s next titled 'Manjummel Boys'

By Express News Service

After the success of Jan.E.Man, director Chidambaram is next set to helm a film titled Manjummel Boys. As per reports, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi will play the lead roles in the film. The two have earlier acted together in several films, including Kumbalangi Nights, Parava and Bheeshma Parvam.

Reportedly, Soubin is also producing the upcoming Chidambaram directorial. Shyju Khalid, one of the leading cinematographers in Malayalam, has been signed, and production design will be handled by Ajayan Chalissery.

Chidambaram’s debut film Jan.E.Man, starring Basil Joseph, Balu Varghese, Lal, Arjun Ashokan and Ganapathi, was met with critical acclaim and emerged as a surprise hit at the box office. It will be interesting to see what the director does next with talents like Soubin and Sreenath Bhasi.

