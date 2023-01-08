Home Entertainment Malayalam

Confirmed: Mohanlal joins the cast of Rajinikanth-Nelson's 'Jailer'

While there were speculations about Mohanlal being part of Jailer, the makers just confirmed his presence by releasing a behind-the-scenes still of the multiple National Award winner. 

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

It is official! The cast of Jailer is just getting bigger every single day. Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Nelson already boasts of an ensemble featuring the likes of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu.

Earlier today, we saw Rajinikanth joining the shoot of Jailer in Hyderabad, and it is clear that Mohanlal is also shooting for the film in the city. Jailer will feature three reigning actors from Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada industry, and it is such a power move. Although Mohanlal has worked with Kamal Haasan in Unnai Pol Oruvan, Jailer will mark Mohanlal's first film with Rajinikanth. Incidentally, Rajinikanth has previously worked with another Malayalam superstar Mammootty in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathy. 

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Recently, the makers released the teaser of Jailer, introducing Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. Jailer is expected to be out this Summer.

