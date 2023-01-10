'Lovefully Yours Veda' set to release in February

By Express News Service

Rajisha Vijayan and Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Lovefully Yours Veda is slated for release in February. Directed by Pragesh P Sukumaran, the film also stars Anikha Surendran, Franco Francis, Venkitesh VP, and Gautam Vasudev Menon in significant roles.

Taking to her social media handle, Rajisha Vijayan shared a new poster and wrote in Malayalam, “A poetic journey to the immortality of love through the shadowy corridors of college memories. Vedha. February release.”

The film’s script is written by Babu Vailathoor, while Tobin Thomas has been roped in as the cinematographer. A Rahul Raj musical, Sobin Soman will be handling the editing.

On the work front, Rajisha is also filming for Kolla and Pakalum Pathiravum in Malayalam. Sreenath Bhasi, on the other hand, has Dhuniyavinte Orattathu, Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam, Khajuraho Dreams, Padachone Ingalu Kaatholee, Unlock, and Idi Mazha Kaatu, at different stages of production.



