Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Lovefully Yours Veda' set to release in February

The film’s script is written by Babu Vailathoor, while Tobin Thomas has been roped in as the cinematographer. A Rahul Raj musical, Sobin Soman will be handling the editing. 

Published: 10th January 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rajisha Vijayan and Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Lovefully Yours Veda is slated for release in February. Directed by Pragesh P Sukumaran, the film also stars Anikha Surendran, Franco Francis, Venkitesh VP, and Gautam Vasudev Menon in significant roles. 

Taking to her social media handle, Rajisha Vijayan shared a new poster and wrote in Malayalam, “A poetic journey to the immortality of love through the shadowy corridors of college memories. Vedha. February release.”  

The film’s script is written by Babu Vailathoor, while Tobin Thomas has been roped in as the cinematographer. A Rahul Raj musical, Sobin Soman will be handling the editing. 

On the work front, Rajisha is also filming for Kolla and Pakalum Pathiravum in Malayalam. Sreenath Bhasi, on the other hand, has Dhuniyavinte Orattathu, Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam, Khajuraho Dreams, Padachone Ingalu Kaatholee, Unlock, and Idi Mazha Kaatu, at different stages of production. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lovefully Yours Veda Rajisha Vijayan
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp