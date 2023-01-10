Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mathew Thomas and Naslen reunite for 'Neymar' poster out

Mathew Thomas and Naslen, who earlier acted together in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Jo and Jo, are reuniting for a new film titled Neymar.

Published: 10th January 2023

By Express News Service

Mathew Thomas and Naslen, who earlier acted together in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Jo and Jo, are reuniting for a new film titled Neymar. Directed by debutant Sudhi Maddison, the film is billed as a fun entertainer. The makers recently released its motion poster featuring Mathew, Naslen along with veterans Shammy Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, and Johny Antony.

Neymar has its story by director Sudhi, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skariah.  Alby Antony is the cinematographer and music is handled by Shaan Rahman. Noufal Abdullah is the editor.

 Padma Uday is producing the film under the banner of V Cinema International. The makers have already wrapped up the shoot and are planning to release the film in March in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.
 

