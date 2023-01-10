Home Entertainment Malayalam

Senna Hegde’s 'Padmini' goes on floors

We earlier reported that Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali will star in Padmini, the upcoming film directed by Senna Hegde.

We earlier reported that Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali will star in Padmini, the upcoming film directed by Senna Hegde. The latest report is that the production of the film commenced yesterday. The film is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

Padmini has the backing of Kunjiramayanam producers Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, is on board as director of photography. Jakes Bejoy will compose the music.

Meanwhile, Senna last directed 1744 White Alto. Kunchacko Boban, last seen in Ariyippu, has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Pakalum Paathiraavum, Enthada Saji, Chaaver and 2018, among several others.

