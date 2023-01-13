'Mukundan Unni Associates' director Abhinav has a request to OTT viewers

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Mukundan Unni Associates released on Disney Plus Hotstar this Friday.

Ahead of the OTT release, the film's director Abhinav Sunder Nayak had shared a brief note on his social media handle.

In the note, he expressed his excitement about the film getting a wide release through Disney Plus Hotstar.

"Mukundan Unni Associates is releasing tomorrow (January 13) on India's most subscribed-to OTT Platform, Disney Plus Hotstar - with around 300 million active users. I am thrilled about the kind of reach this platform is going to guarantee the film."

The film will be available for streaming in multiple languages, but the director requested everyone to watch the original Malayalam version with English subtitles.

"Though it will stream in multiple languages, I would personally request non-Malayali folks to watch the original version - Malayalam with English Subtitles for the best impact. Because that is how it's intended to be viewed. The performances, voice modulation, dialogue flow, deadpan humour, and rhythm of the narrative are best conveyed in the original language," he said.

Upon its theatrical release in November, Mukundan Unni Associates won widespread praise for its unapologetic portrayal of its evil protagonist. Vineeth Sreenivasan plays the role of a narcissistic advocate in it. It also has Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa, and Jagadish in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, the makers of Mukundan Unni Associates are already in talks to remake the film in other languages. They have also announced a sequel to the film confirming that production will begin in 2024.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Mukundan Unni Associates released on Disney Plus Hotstar this Friday. Ahead of the OTT release, the film's director Abhinav Sunder Nayak had shared a brief note on his social media handle. In the note, he expressed his excitement about the film getting a wide release through Disney Plus Hotstar. "Mukundan Unni Associates is releasing tomorrow (January 13) on India's most subscribed-to OTT Platform, Disney Plus Hotstar - with around 300 million active users. I am thrilled about the kind of reach this platform is going to guarantee the film." The film will be available for streaming in multiple languages, but the director requested everyone to watch the original Malayalam version with English subtitles. Watch #MukundanUnniAssociates in Malayalam with English subtitles - only on @DisneyPlusHS. FROM TOMORROW.#DisneyPlusHotstar #mukundanunniassociatesonHotstar pic.twitter.com/UBhnNE8kHt — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) January 12, 2023 "Though it will stream in multiple languages, I would personally request non-Malayali folks to watch the original version - Malayalam with English Subtitles for the best impact. Because that is how it's intended to be viewed. The performances, voice modulation, dialogue flow, deadpan humour, and rhythm of the narrative are best conveyed in the original language," he said. Upon its theatrical release in November, Mukundan Unni Associates won widespread praise for its unapologetic portrayal of its evil protagonist. Vineeth Sreenivasan plays the role of a narcissistic advocate in it. It also has Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa, and Jagadish in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the makers of Mukundan Unni Associates are already in talks to remake the film in other languages. They have also announced a sequel to the film confirming that production will begin in 2024. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)