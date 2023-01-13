Senna Hegde’s 'Padmini' adds Madonna Sebastian

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban’s new film Padmini with Senna Hegde got launched recently with a customary pooja ceremony. Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead in the film. We learn that Madonna Sebastian will also be seen in a prominent role in it.

The Premam actor’s last Malayalam release was Brother’s Day in 2019. She is also part of the upcoming thriller Identity, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Padmini is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is on board as the director of photography.

Jakes Bejoy will compose the music. The film is produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films.

Kunchacko Boban, last seen in Ariyippu, has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Pakalum Paathiraavum, Enthada Saji, Chaaver, and 2018, among several others.

