'Devi Neeye' video song from Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon's 'Thankam' is out

Directed by Saheedh Arafath,  Thankam is slated to hit the theatres on January 26. Saheedh made his directorial debut with Theeram in 2017 and co-directed Fahadh Faasil's Joji.

The makers of the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film Thankam released the video version of the first track Devi Neeye, on Friday.

The video of the devotional single features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon as gold smiths who deliver ornaments to jewellery stores. The glimpse shows Vineeth worshipping in temples and shrines and the daily routine of both of them. Aparna Balamurali seems to play Vineeth's wife in the film. Composed by Bijibal, the song's lyrics are written by Anwar Ali and sung by Najim Arshad.

Thankam, scripted by Syam Pushkaran, is billed as a crime drama. The film also stars Girish Kulkarni, Kochu Preman, and Vineeth Thattil. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Gautham Sankar, and editor Kiran Das. Thankam is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran. 

